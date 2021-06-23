CCRI to require students to be fully vaccinated by start of fall semester

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island is the latest local college to require all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the 2021 fall semester.

CCRI Vice President for Student Affairs Sara Enright announced Wednesday in a letter to students that both part-time and full-time students enrolling for the fall will be required to be fully vaccinated. The students must also provide vaccination proof to the college’s health services before the first day of classes on Sept. 1, Enright said, and additional details on how to securely upload that info will be shared next month.

Enright said this policy will help CCRI achieve its goal of having a normal campus life where the community can “learn together, socialize, play sports and more.” If students are not vaccinated or are exempt for medical or religious reasons, Enright said they cannot participate in face-to-face classes, in-person activities and other campus events.

Students who have been exempted from vaccinations will need to follow strict adherence to health guidelines, Enright said, including participating in bi-weekly mandatory testing, masking and physical distancing. Those who are exempt will be required to quarantine or isolate if they are either exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19, Enright said.

Students enrolled in online-only classes are “strongly encouraged” to get vaccinated and not required to do so, she said. Employees are also strongly encouraged, not required, to get vaccinated, CCRI spokesperson Amy Kempe said in an email Wednesday.

“We’ve gotten through the toughest parts of this pandemic, and now the critical step of getting vaccinated will ensure that we all keep one another safe and thrive at CCRI,” Enright said.

CCRI is the second Rhode Island-state college to require students to be vaccinated. The University of Rhode Island announced its mandate in late May, calling for students to submit their poof of vaccination by Aug. 16.

