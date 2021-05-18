URI requiring students to be vaccinated

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A Rhode Island-based state college is among the latest institutions to require their respective students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before the fall semester.

The University of Rhode Island announced Tuesday that it is mandating that students who wish to participate in on-campus activities and classes this fall must be vaccinated. URI will provide medical and religious exemptions to those who wish not to get the vaccinated for those reasons.

In recent weeks, various local independent colleges, such as Roger Williams University, Brown University, Johnson & Wales University, the New England Institute of Technology The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, and Wheaton College, are requiring their students to be vaccinated before the fall. URI is the first state-run institution in the Ocean State to announce this mandate.

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth also announced that it too will require students to be vaccinated for the fall semester.

URI said students must submit their vaccination proof to university officials by Aug. 16. URI also said the university reserves its right to modify housing assignments for students who have been granted vaccine exemptions. Vaccine proof for those who previously had COVID-19 will also be required by URI, it said.

Regarding vaccines for international students, URI said it will work with international students who had not been vaccinated or may have received a vaccine that is not approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization to ensure they have access to vaccines at URI or a local vaccination center.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.