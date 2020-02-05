CCRI, Westerly Education Center team up to offer teaching assistant course

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island and the Westerly Education Center announced that the two institutions will offer a new teaching assistant course this spring.

The course, per a media release from CCRI, will provide training for anyone interested in becoming a full-time, part-time or substitute teacher within Rhode Island. Topics to be part of the course, including roles and responsibilities, human development, special education, basic rights, school health and safety, and others, will be consistent with R.I. Department of Education state standards.

Classes will commence Monday, March 16, from 6-9 p.m. at the Westerly Education Center, 23 Friendship St., Westerly. An R.I. Department of Education-recognized certificate will be awarded to students who complete all classes, assignments, job shadowing and a final exam, the release states.

Applicants must be Rhode Island residents with a high school diploma or GED. Tuition will be waived and there will be no fee for the entrance exam. A submission to the Bureau of Criminal Identification is also required.

Applications for the program are due Feb. 14.

