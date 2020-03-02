CDC advice for employers on coronavirus

PROVIDENCE – The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued interim guidelines for businesses and employers to help in planning and responding to the coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19.
The guidelines will be updated as additional information becomes available. They include advice for dealing with sick employees, keeping offices clean, planning for a possible outbreak and creating a response plan.
Read the guidelines online.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
- Advertisement -