Centreville Bank opens new branch in Smithfield

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank, a regional bank serving southern New England, opened a new branch in Smithfield on Monday, bringing its total number of outlets to 19.

Harold M. Horvat, CEO and president, on Monday announced the debut of Centreville’s northern-most branch office, located in a shopping plaza at 473 Putnam Pike “where the old Benny’s store used to be.”

In an interview with the Providence Business News published April 10, Horvat said the bank will open another branch before Memorial Day on Thames Street in Newport. Centreville now has 12 locations in Rhode Island and seven in eastern Connecticut.

In March, Centreville opened a loan office in Middletown, its first outlet in any East Bay community. The office, at 1171 Aquidneck Ave., is the bank’s second free-standing loan production office. The other is located in Providence.

According to a statement issued by the bank last month, Centreville currently holds total assets of $2 billion. The institution, founded in 1828, is celebrating its 195th anniversary this year.

