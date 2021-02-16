Centreville Bank opens second Cranston branch

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank on Feb. 11 opened its second Cranston branch, according to a news release.
The new branch at 56 Rolfe Square includes a four-person staff managed by branch manager Carol H. Ulak. The 2,300-square-foot branch includes interactive teller machines with walk-up and drive-up access.
Due to the pandemic, in-person visits are by appointment only. The latest opening marks the bank’s 10th branch in Rhode Island.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
