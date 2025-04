Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PAWTUCKET – Another non-soccer event is coming to Centreville Bank Stadium this year. This time, a championship title will be on the line.

The newly named venue will host the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship on June 28. It will be the first major sports championship game to be held at the 10,500-seat stadium.

The contest will feature the league’s Eastern and Western Division champions. Last season, the Boston-based New England Free Jacks won their second-straight title, defeating the Seattle Seawolves 20-11 before a record-setting crowd of 12,085 in San Diego.

“One of the founding visions behind building Centreville Bank Stadium was to bring world-class events to Rhode Island – sports and entertainment that unite communities, energize fans, and showcase our state on a national stage,” said Brett M. Johnson, founder and chairman of Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium, in a statement. “Hosting the Major League Rugby Championship is a powerful validation of our vision, of the world-class quality of our stadium and of our commitment to Rhode Island.”

Ticket information for the rugby championship game will be announced in the coming days.

The rugby championship game adds to a busy schedule of games at Centreville Bank Stadium. That schedule includes women's rugby that will be part of the stadium's opening weekend.

The stadium will debut on May 3 when Rhode Island FC opens its home schedule

against San Antonio FC. Rhode Island FC, the reigning United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference champions , currently stands at one win, three losses and one draw on the young season.

The day after Rhode Island FC's match, the Boston Banshees of Women’s Elite Rugby will play the Denver Onyx at the new venue along the Seekonk River. The Banshees will return to Centreville Bank Stadium play a pair of 2 p.m. matches at the new stadium on May 17 vs. the Chicago Tempest and on May 31 against the Bay Area Breakers.

