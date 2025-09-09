Centreville Bank to open first Providence branch in coming weeks

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank announced on Monday that it expects to open its first branch in Providence in the coming weeks.

The full-service branch will be located at 1836 Westminster St. in the Olneyville neighborhood, according to the bank.

The Providence branch will follow the openings of locations in Warren and Pawtucket earlier this year. Once open, the Providence branch will be the bank’s 24th location across Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.

“Our expansion into Providence is a natural next step as we continue to grow and invest in the communities we serve,” said Harold M. Horvat, Centreville Bank board chairman, CEO and president. “We look forward to becoming an active partner in the Olneyville community and look forward to welcoming local residents and businesses to our newest branch.”

The new Olneyville branch will be staffed by a fully bilingual team with more than 35 years of combined banking experience, offering services in Spanish, Punjabi and Urdu. The team includes: Wendy Rosales, branch manager (Spanish); Basher Siddique, assistant branch manager (Spanish, Punjabi, Urdu); Natalia Ordonez, banker (Spanish); and Jose Negrete Rodriguez, banker (Spanish, Portuguese).

The Olneyville branch is set to offer a variety of financial services for individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and financial advising, according to the bank.

Centreville’s new branch will be the second bank to open in Olneyville – a majority Hispanic neighborhood – since last year.

The Washington Trust Co. opened a branch in a former Citizens Bank location in Olneyville last year. That branch, located at 1917 Westminster St., is Westerly-based Washington Trust’s 28th branch location and is staffed by employees who are all bilingual in English and Spanish.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.