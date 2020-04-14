Centreville loan office opening uncertain, JPMorgan expansion continues

PROVIDENCE – With bank branches across the state shuttering or limiting hours to minimize spread of the new coronavirus, expansion plans have also been affected.

Among them: plans to open a Centreville Bank commercial loan office in Providence, marking the bank’s first physical presence in the city. The South Main Street office was originally slated to open in March, but construction is still wrapping up, a bank spokesman said on April 9.

Whether the office will open once completed is still being determined, according to the bank.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is forging ahead with plans to grow its Rhode Island presence, which will include 12 Chase Bank branches and 20 ATMs in the state, hiring more than 80 employees for these new locations, over the next five years.

Two branches have already opened – on Thayer and Westminster streets in Providence. Three more are planned to open by the end of 2020 in South Kingstown, Cranston and Smithfield, according to a company spokeswoman.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.