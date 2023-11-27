Champlin Foundation awards $10M to 93 local nonprofits

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation announced Monday that it has awarded 93 local nonprofit organizations across 24 communities $10 million in capital funding as part the foundation’s annual grant program.

This latest group of awards is in addition to the $8 million that Champlin gave out to 78 local nonprofits back in May. In this new group of awardees, 34 of them received at least $100,000 in funding, with grants ranging from $3,200 to as much as $700,000.

Among the uses for the grants the awardees received include restoring historic properties, expanding facilities, improving safety and enhancing outreach capabilities. Additionally, 11 organizations were first-time grant recipients, the foundation said.

“Rhode Island nonprofits are incredibly creative when it comes to doing more with less and providing excellent service and support despite having very limited staff or, in some cases, an entirely volunteer-led operation,” Champlin Foundation Executive Director Nina Stack said in a statement. “It is always impressive to see how many of these small teams are doing essential work, serving the urgent needs and addressing the wellbeing of Rhode Islanders in innovative and impactful ways.”

Rhode Island Hospital, part of Lifespan Corp., received the largest grant at $700,000, which the foundation says will be used to renovate and improve the hospital’s MRI department. The University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement received $500,000 to acquire hands-on learning classroom equipment and technology for multiple university departments.

The YMCA of Smithfield was the beneficiary of a $443,300 grant from the foundation to replace the PoolPak air handling system. The Providence Community Health Centers Inc. and Ocean Community YMCA in Westerly each received $350,000 from the foundation. Ocean Community YMCA will use its grant to expand the nonprofit’s Westerly-Pawcatuck, Conn., branch, while PCHC will utilize its new funds to expand its adult dental service.

