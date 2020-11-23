CharterCARE launches home visit program for chronically ill

PROVIDENCE – A new service offered by CharterCARE Health Partners and its affiliate CharterCARE Provider Group of Rhode Island offers chronically ill patients a chance to see physicians in their homes.

The recently-announced Care@Home program allows for visits of up to an hour for at-risk patients who are members of CharterCARE Provider Group of Rhode Island, an independent physician association that includes 550 doctors.

Created to streamline care for patients with complex medical needs, Care@Home helps doctors, patients and their family members manage medical needs and medications, and reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

Using an integrated care plan enhances CharterCARE’s ability to care for chronically ill patients who are living at home, said Jeff Liebman, CharterCARE’s CEO.

“It will also help us to level if not decrease the costs of care provided to the chronically ill,” he added.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.