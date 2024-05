Nomination deadline is May 1st. Application deadline is May 8th.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $3.63 per gallon this week. That is 2 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

The agency said Monday oil prices have shed nearly $10 per barrel over the past month, easing pressure on pump prices. Meanwhile, demand for fuel is unexceptional with Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season less than three weeks away.

According to the Energy Information Administration, crude oil inventories surged last week while gasoline demand increased only marginally. Here in the Northeast, 1.5 million barrels of gasoline were added to regional storage and nationally, crude stocks surged by 7.3 million barrels.

“From a demand perspective, we’ve entered a pre-Memorial Day funk,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “With increasing supplies and the cost of a barrel of oil falling into the upper $70s, prices could stay flat in the immediate future.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.24 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.59 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.29 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.45 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 1 cent, to $3.59 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.13 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.48 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.21 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.46 per gallon.