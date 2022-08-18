Cherry-Hallworth House sells for $3.25M in Providence

PROVIDENCE – A Tudor revival-style house on the city’s East Side recently sold for $3.25 million, making it the 63rd single-family home sale in the city to exceed $1 million so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The brick, three-floor home at 330 Freeman Parkway was built in 1930 and is known as the Cherry-Hallworth House, said Residential Properties, which represented the buyer and seller in the deal. It’s known as Cherry-Hallworth House because the property was built by William S. Cherry, founder of the once prominent New England department store chain Cherry & Webb, for his daughter Anna Darling Cherry and her husband, Frederick Hallworth.

The property, located close to Blackstone Boulevard, underwent a major interior renovation in 2020, completed by the East Greenwich-based Hill & Harbor Design + Build.

The 9,773-square-foot home contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and three fireplaces, according to Residential Properties and city property assessment records.

Walking into the home, visitors enter a center hall decorated with dentil molding, with hardwood floors throughout, with a front-to-back living room and a curved staircase leading to a second-floor living room with vaulted ceilings, an enclosed wet bar and its own fireplace, the real estate firm said.

The first floor features a tray-ceiling dining room with its own limestone fireplace, a chef’s kitchen with new stone counters, three ovens, under-cabinet lighting, and a large butler’s pantry with a wine refrigerator. A sun-filled breakfast nook has its own sets of French doors connecting to the outside, the real estate firm said.

French doors lead outside to a private yard with manicured gardens and an expansive stone patio, Residential Properties said. There’s also a large motor court and a three-car garage on the 10,000-square-foot lot, the real estate firm said.

The owner’s suite on the second floor features a private bath with a soaking tub, a dual-sink stone vanity, and its own dressing area with a center island and laundry, according to Residential Properties.

The third floor offers two additional rooms, including a home office, while the finished basement provides a recreation room with another one of the fireplaces.

The home was last valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $2.43 million, according to an online city property database.

The home was sold by Lynette Herr and Patrick Morgan, although a copy of the deed documenting the transaction and who bought the property was not immediately available through the online Providence Recorder of Deeds database.

Herr and Morgan bought the property in 2019 for $1.4 million from Jerrold Lavine and Barbara Lavine, according to property records.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.