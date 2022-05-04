Cimini confirmed as R.I. Office of Healthy Aging director

PROVIDENCE – The state Senate on Tuesday confirmed Maria E. Cimini as director of the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging.

Cimini assumes the permanent role previously held by Rosamaria Amoros Jones, who resigned in July 2021. Michelle Szylin served as interim director after Jones’ resignation.

“Maria Cimini has the compassion to advocate for older Rhode Islanders and adults with disabilities, the skill to connect that population with the resources they need and the experience to serve with a focus on equity,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in statement. “Under her leadership, the Office of Healthy Aging will support the needs of our aging community, providing this population with the opportunity to age in our state with strength and grace.”

McKee on March 8 said when he nominated Cimini that she worked extensively in social work and public policy, most recently serving as the R.I. Department of Human Services’ associate director. Cimini, before joining RIDHS, managed a statewide project under the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless by facilitating a pathway for homeless individuals to obtain permanent housing, McKee said.

“I have seen in my own family that all older adults have unique aging experiences. Those experiences are informed by their lives, their families and their cultural communities. The Office of Healthy Aging is an incredible resource for older adults, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers,” Cimini said in a statement. “I am thrilled to get to work with the OHA team to fulfill its mission of access, connection and protection.”