Cimini named R.I. Office of Healthy Aging director; DiCenso to chair R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education

PROVIDENCE – A former state representative has been tapped to lead the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging, while a longtime educator will now chair the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday that Maria E. Cimini, who served as a Providence state representative from 2011 through 2014, has been named director of the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging. Additionally, McKee announced Patricia M. DiCenso, who has spent 40 years as an educator, as the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education’s new chairperson.

McKee said Cimini has worked extensively in social work and public policy, most recently serving as the R.I. Department of Human Services’ associate director. Cimini, before joining RIDHS, managed a statewide project under the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless by facilitating a pathway for homeless individuals to obtain permanent housing, McKee said.

“I have seen in my own family that all older adults have unique aging experiences. Those experiences are informed by their lives, their families, and their cultural communities. The Office of Healthy Aging is an incredible resource for older adults, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers,” Cimini said in a statement. “I am thrilled to get to work with the OHA team to fulfill its mission of access, connection and protection.”

Cimini permanently assumes the role previously held by Rosamaria Amoros Jones, who resigned in July 2021 – Michelle Szylin served as interim director since then. R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones said Tuesday in a statement that Cimini has the “right blend of skills and community engagement to lead and meet the needs of older Rhode Islanders.”

DiCenso, who takes over R.I. Convention Center Authority Executive Director Daniel P. McConaghy as chairperson, has had many stops around the state in her education career. Among her positions, McKee said, were a guidance counselor in the Johnston Public School Department, principal of Rogers High School in Newport and superintendent of schools in Pawtucket before she retired from that role in 2019.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to chair the Council of Elementary and Secondary Education so I may continue to serve the children and families of Rhode Island,” DiCenso said.

McKee said in a statement that DiCenso’s long career “more than qualifies” her to lead the council, and he looks forward to a “continued partnership as our Administration works to advance public education in Rhode Island.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.