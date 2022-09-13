Citizens Bank donates more than $1M to Feeding America

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank is once again teaming up with Feeding America and has donated more than $1 million to the organization, according to a news release.

The latest funding marks the fifth year the company has partnered with the nonprofit through monetary and volunteer support to fight hunger. A majority of the new donations will be used to help increase access to nutritious food for people of color who live in communities with high rates of food insecurity, according to the release.

Citizens is also lending its support through a virtual food drive in September and company activities such as the Step up to Fight Hunger challenge, in which workers’ steps and healthy activities will be rewarded with meals for their communities.

In 2021, the bank through its Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger initiative helped provide 16.3 million meals through donations to Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.