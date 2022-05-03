Citizens Bank partners with Ocean Conservancy on international cleanup efforts

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank has teamed up with Ocean Conservancy to help clean up plastic pollution, according to a news release.

As part of the partnership between the Rhode Island-based bank and the nonprofit environmental advocacy group, Citizens workers are volunteering as part of the International Coastal Cleanup initiative to help clean up trash from beaches and waterways in their communities, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.