Citizens continues West Coast private bank expansion into Southern California

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. announced a new team that will be leading its private bank expansion into Southern California, as the bank looks to develop its West Coast presence.

The Newport Beach-based team, led by Kris Reddaway, previously managed more than $900 million in client assets for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, according to Providence-based Citizens.

“We are excited to have Kris and his team join Citizens as we deepen our presence and wealth capabilities in the Greater Southern California market,” said Tom Metzger, head of private wealth advisers at Citizens. “The team is committed to building trusting and long-lasting client relationships, which aligns with our mission to seamlessly deliver holistic banking and wealth management solutions tailored to our clients’ financial journeys, now and for generations to come.”

Reddaway, who was named by Forbes as one of its best-in-state wealth advisers for 2024, is joined by senior investment specialist Joseph A. DiBuono and senior client associate Dianna Vetter.

The new team will work closely with Citizens Private Bank, located in San Diego and Newport Beach.

“This is an exciting time to join Citizens and be a part of their impressive momentum in Southern California,” Reddaway said. “This move offers an unparalleled opportunity to grow our business and better provide for our clients’ rapidly evolving needs with the backing of the firm’s strong balance sheet, robust capabilities and best-in-class resources.”

Last year, Citizens announced its California expansion strategy, designed to serve the market in a way that leads to growth in private banking, wealth management, and corporate and investment banking.

Citizens has opened two new private banking offices in downtown San Francisco and Mill Valley, Calif., representing the first West Coast branches in the bank’s portfolio.

The new Citizens Private Bank offices provide “holistic, high-touch” private banking and wealth management solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, businesses, innovation-economy entrepreneurs and philanthropic organizations, the bank said.

Citizens Private Bank previously added a highly experienced private banking team in Southern California to serve the San Diego and Newport Beach markets. That team is led by Victor Mena, a private bank market executive who brings deep regional relationships and a proven track record of delivering exceptional client service, the bank said.

At the time of that announcement last year, Citizens confirmed it intended to open additional offices throughout California, including Newport Beach, San Diego and Silicon Valley by mid-2025.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.