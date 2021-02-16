Citizens, EVERFI launch Black History Month educational program and contest

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank has teamed up with an international education technology company for a monthlong student contest designed to bring awareness to Black History Month.
The Black History Month Challenge from Citizens and EVERFI Inc. is a first-of-its-kind national competition featuring digital lessons and an essay contest on Black history for high school students. A total of $20,000 in college scholarships will be awarded to three winners of the essay contest.
The monthlong program includes virtual lessons on historical events such as Juneteenth and the civil rights movement, as well as topics in systemic racism in business and medicine. Those who complete the lessons can submit a short essay for the contest, open to those ages 13 to 18.
The partnership comes after Citizens in 2020 announced $10 million in grants and charitable donations for supporting minority businesses and addressing racial disparities, as well as $500 million in incremental financing for minority communities.
For more information, visit citizens.everfi-next.net/welcome/bhm.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
