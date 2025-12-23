Citizens Financial Group named 2025 U.S. Bank of the Year by The Banker

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has been named Bank of the Year 2025 for the U.S. by The Banker, part of the Financial Times, Citizens recently announced.

This is the second time Citizens has received the award, following a previous win in 2022.

The recognition highlights the bank’s steady growth, strong customer relationships and technology investments.

The Banker pointed to Citizens’ expansion of its Private Bank into New York; Palm Beach, Fla.; and San Francisco, as well as growth in its Wealth Management business, and digital initiatives, including artificial intelligence-driven tools and a digital account-opening platform.

Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said the award “underscores our strategy of combining relationship-driven growth with digital innovation, helping Citizens stay competitive while delivering long-term value to clients and stakeholders.”

Van Saun added, “We’re honored to receive this prestigious recognition from The Banker. It’s a testament to our distinctive enterprise strategy, our customer-centric culture and successful execution of our key growth initiatives.”

The Banker’s Bank of the Year awards evaluated banks from 132 countries on financial strength, strategy, technology adoption, and commitment to customers and communities.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.