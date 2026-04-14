Citizens invests $2.85M to expand financial literacy programs nationwide

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is investing $2.85 million to expand financial education programs through 135 nonprofit organizations across 23 states, the bank announced on Monday.

The funding, timed to coincide with Financial Literacy Month, supports community-based programs focused on budgeting, saving, tax preparation and financial stability for individuals, families and small businesses.

The investment also includes student-focused financial education efforts and expanded digital tools aimed at helping families navigate college planning, financial aid and repayment decisions.

Citizens said the initiative is designed to strengthen financial confidence at key life stages while expanding access to education in underserved communities.

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“Access to clear, practical financial education can make a real difference in how people navigate important moments in their lives,” said Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun.

The bank said its financial literacy efforts are delivered through nonprofit partnerships and colleague-led programming, including its Money Essentials workshops, which provide financial education in English and Spanish, and will soon be available in Chinese.

In 2025, Citizens employees contributed nearly 8,000 volunteer hours to financial education initiatives across 21 markets, the bank said.

The company also highlighted support for small businesses through its Digital Doors program, a partnership with Mastercard that provides training on digital tools, online presence and payments.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.