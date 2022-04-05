Citizens launches early-wage access program for corporate clients

PROVIDENCE – Workers whose companies are clients of Citizens Financial Group Inc. can start spending their paychecks early under a new program offered by Citizens.

The Earned Wage Access program lets Citizens’ corporate clients give their employees on-demand access to earned pay ahead of time at no extra cost, according to a news release.

The program comes after findings of several recent surveys, including from Citizens, that show more workers want earned-wage access and companies have started offering it, the release stated.

“Acquiring and retaining strong talent is more important than ever, and this program enables our clients to offer their employees a valuable benefit,” Michael Cummins, Citizens’ head of treasury solutions, said in a statement. “This solution also offers employees tools that can help reduce their financial anxiety.”

- Advertisement -

Citizens also plans to add a new account feature in the second quarter of the year that lets direct-deposit customers access their paychecks two days early.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Email her at Lavin@PBN.com.