Citizens named among Best Treasury & Cash Management Banks in U.S. for 8th straight year

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has been named among Global Finance’s 25th annual Best Treasury & Cash Management Banks awardees for 2025.

Citizens was named as the winner in both the Northeast and West regions of the U.S. This marks the eighth consecutive year that the bank has been honored in this category by Global Finance, a publication for corporate and financial decision-makers.

Winners are chosen through a detailed review process that looks at factors such as profitability, market presence, customer service, pricing, product innovation and how well each bank stands out from its competitors.

“These awards reflect Citizens’ forward-thinking approach to treasury solutions and payments,” said Michael Cummins, head of treasury solutions at Citizens. “We’re committed to evolving alongside our clients, equipping them with comprehensive solutions that improve working capital efficiency, enhance productivity and fuel long-term growth.”

Citizens’ recognition in the West by Global Finance highlights its efforts to expand operations there, with new private banking offices in Mill Valley and downtown San Francisco, as well as a growing team in Southern California. Citizens has also established a West Region commercial banking division serving clients across multiple Western states.

“Driven by digital advancements and demand for visibility, the Treasury and Cash Management sector is rapidly evolving,” Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance, said in a statement. “Corporations seek integrated platforms with automation and AI [artificial intelligence], while financial institutions offer innovative solutions for efficiency and transparency. The Treasury and Cash Management Awards recognize those excelling in this changing landscape.”

Other banks with a presence in Rhode Island named as award winners include JPMorgan Chase & Co., which was named Best Bank for Long-Term Liquidity Management in North America, and Bank of America Corp., which earned top honors for Transaction Banking, Corporate Cross-border Payments Solutions and Best Provider of Short-term Investments/Money Market Funds, all in North America, and was also named the overall winner for North America and Best Bank for Cash Management among global winners.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.