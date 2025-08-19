Citizens names Banerjee executive vice president and chief financial officer

PROVIDENCE – Aunoy Banerjee has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer of Citizens Financial Group Inc., the company recently announced.

Banerjee joins Citizens from Barclays Bank PLC, where he served as chief financial officer.

The 25-year financial services veteran will officially join Citizens on Oct. 24 and will serve on the company’s Executive Committee and report to Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun, according to Citizens.

John Woods, who is Citizens’ current chief financial officer, will depart the bank on Aug. 15. Meanwhile, Chris Emerson, executive vice president and head of corporate planning and enterprise finance, will serve as chief financial officer during the interim period.

“Aunoy is a seasoned leader with a broad background and strong record of accomplishment over his career,” Van Saun said. “His experience in leading finance functions at multiple large financial institutions and overseeing highly complex transformation and optimization programs positions him well to have immediate impact as we execute our ambitious growth and transformation agenda.”

Banerjee said that he “could not be more excited to be joining Citizens to help drive sustainable growth and value for all of its stakeholders.”

He added, “The bank has been on an exciting and transformational journey, and I look forward to partnering with Bruce and the leadership team to help take Citizens to the next level.”

Banerjee will oversee the bank’s financial planning and analysis and business line finance groups. His new responsibilities will also include controller, investor relations, treasury, tax and capital management functions, as well as property and procurement, according to Citizens.

Before joining Barclays, Banerjee spent eight years at State Street, where he held a series of senior finance and transformation roles, including head of investments and third-party management, as well as chair of State Street India.

Banerjee brings with him more than two decades of finance experience across major global firms. He spent 11 years at Citigroup Inc. in key leadership roles, including chief financial officer for its Capital Markets and Securities Services division, and helped steer the company’s financial planning and regulatory strategy. He began his career at General Electric in its Finance Management Leadership Program.

At Barclays, Banerjee oversaw a £1.1 trillion ($1.49 trillion) balance sheet and helped lead a major overhaul of the investment bank.

At State Street, he managed a $100 billion investment portfolio and spearheaded a companywide transformation effort focused on streamlining operations, cutting costs and driving growth.

Banerjee holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester Simon School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.