Citizens posts $392M profit in Q2, a decline of 18% from a year ago

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. on Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit of $392 million, down 18% from $478 million a year ago on slightly lower revenue and higher interest expenses. The parent company for Rhode Island-based Citizens reported a net income of 79 cents per share, down from 92 cents per share the year

Citizens posts $392M profit in Q2, a decline of 18% from a...

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. on Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit of $392 million, down 18% from $478 million a year ago on slightly lower revenue and higher interest expenses.

The parent company for Rhode Island-based Citizens reported a net income of 79 cents per share, down from 92 cents per share the year prior.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank’s revenue was $1.96 billion in the second quarter, a decrease from $2.09 million in the same period a year ago. However, it did top Wall Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

“We delivered solid performance in the second quarter, featuring strong fee performance across capital markets, wealth and card, excellent deposit trends, good expense discipline and credit metrics in line with expectations,“ said Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “We are executing well on our strategic initiatives, and highlight that our Private Bank reached $4 billion in deposits and $3.6 billion in assets under management. We continue to be comfortable with our full-year guidance and medium-term targets.”

Total assets of $219 billion marked a 1.4% decrease over a year ago. This included a 6.26% decline in total loans and leases to $141.8 billion.

Quarterly deposits stood at $176.3 billion, down 1% from a year ago,

driven by a decline in Treasury and commercial deposits reflecting deposit optimization initiatives, and slightly lower retail deposits.

Net interest income fell 11% year-over-year from $1.58 billion to $1.41 billion,

reflecting lower net interest margin and a 2% decline in average interest-earning assets, reflecting lower loans

.

Net interest margin, the difference between interest income generated and the amount the bank pays out, fell 30 basis points from 3.17% to 2.87% due to

an increase in funding and swap costs and the impact of building liquidity, which were partially offset by higher interest-earning-asset yields and the benefit of "non-core runoff."

Noninterest income was $553 million, a 9% increase from $506 million the year prior. Service charges and fees decreased $5 million

primarily from seasonality

while card fees increased $12 million

primarily given the full-quarter benefit of favorable vendor contract negotiations as well as seasonality.

Noninterest expense remained the same as a year ago at $1.3 billion.

This included an increase of underlying noninterest expense at $1.27 billion, plus salaries and benefits increasing $36 million primarily reflecting the private bank startup investment.

At the same time, net interest expense increased 24%, from $943 million to $1.17 billion.Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.