Citizens posts $392M profit in Q2, a decline of 18% from a year ago

CITIZENS FINANCIAL Group Inc. on Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit of $392 million, down from $478 million a year ago. / COURTESY CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. on Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit of $392 million, down 18% from $478 million a year ago on slightly lower revenue and higher interest expenses.  The parent company for Rhode Island-based Citizens reported a net income of 79 cents per share, down from 92 cents per share the year

