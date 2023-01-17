Citizens serves as exclusive adviser on software company acquisition

PROVIDENCE – Citizens M&A Advisory recently served as exclusive financial adviser to an investment firm on its acquisition of a software company.

Under the deal, The Acacia Group, a Virginia-based investment firm, bought Arizona software company Isos Technology. The acquisition aims to help The Acacia Group grow the number of companies recognized as Atlassian partners in its portfolio (The Acacia Group’s portfolio also includes Atlassian practice MajorKey Technologies, according to a news release.)

With the Isos acquisition, The Acacia Group now has 120 employees within the Atlassian partner ecosystem, the release stated.

Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

