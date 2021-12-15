Citizens to acquire N.Y. investment bank

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire private investment banking firm DH Capital LLC for an undisclosed sum.

New York-based DH Capital has completed more than 200 merger and acquisition transactions totaling approximately $35 billion in value, Citizens said in a news release.

“Clients view Citizens as a trusted strategic and financial partner committed to delivering complete solutions, quality execution and excellent service throughout their business life cycle,” Donald McCree, vice chairman and head of commercial banking at Citizens, said in a statement. “The DH Capital team brings us deep expertise in the digital infrastructure sector, a key and ongoing area of opportunity in today’s highly dynamic commercial market.”

DH Capital Managing Partner Adam Lewis said, “Coming together with Citizens will bring significant strategic benefits for our clients as we expand the service portfolio to include additional debt and equity financing solutions, as well as treasury services.”

The cash deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, follows acquisitions earlier this year by Citizens of JMP Group LLC and Willamette Management Associates that also expanded the bank’s corporate advisory services.