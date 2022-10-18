Citizens to let corporate clients offset emissions through deposit credits

PROVIDENCE – Corporate clients of Citizens Bank can now offset their greenhouse gas emissions through a new program that lets them earn credit on their deposits.

The Carbon Offset Deposit Account lets clients use credit from their deposits to acquire carbon offsets to compensate for their emissions, according to a news release.

The recently launched program is the latest in a series of solutions aimed at helping Citizens customers achieve environmental, social and governance goals, the release stated.

Clients can also take advantage of complimentary carbon emissions estimates to understand the size of their carbon footprint and identify ways to reduce or offset it. All offsets under the new deposit program are from verified registries.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.