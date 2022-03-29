Citizens to process cryptocurrency transactions under new partnership

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has teamed up with global fintech firm FIS to let customers of cryptocurrency companies use their bank cards to buy cryptocurrency and other digital assets, according to a news release.

Customers must have the Worldpay online payment processing app to take advantage of the offering, which will let them use their Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards to buy digital assets.

The companies aim to grow their partnership to provide a payment processing option for crypto companies across the U.S. market.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

