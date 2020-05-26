City Council greenlights resident refunds for mistakes in trash can fines

PROVIDENCE – Nearly 1,000 city residents could be getting refunds for fines charged for leaving their trash cans out too long under a bill recently approved by the City Council.

The legislation introduced by City Councilman David Salvatore calls for the city finance director to reimburse residents who were improperly charged for violating city rules on late removal of garbage receptacles.

A report by the internal auditor found that 940 citations totaling more than $30,000 were eligible for refunds, based on changes to the city ordinance in 2011 that were never enacted.

Salvatore in a statement stressed the importance of issuing refunds amid the financial hardships posed by the new coronavirus, adding that he hoped the bill would inspire the Department of Public Works to improve communication and outreach with residents over city policies.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.