Clothier advances pop-up concept into full brick-and-mortar operation in Newport

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NEXT STEP: Jee Holden turned his hobby of selling streetwear items on Instagram into a business with the grand opening of The Jee Spot in Newport in June.  PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
NEXT STEP: Jee Holden turned his hobby of selling streetwear items on Instagram into a business with the grand opening of The Jee Spot in Newport in June.  PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

A recent addition to Newport’s retail scene arrived on Spring Street with a splash. The grand opening of The Jee Spot in June, the first dedicated brick-and-mortar store from clothier Jee Holden, is bringing a fresh selection of new and vintage apparel and accessories to the city’s residents and visitors. Holden, a local surfer and

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