Clothier advances pop-up concept into full brick-and-mortar operation in Newport

A recent addition to Newport’s retail scene arrived on Spring Street with a splash. The grand opening of The Jee Spot in June, the first dedicated brick-and-mortar store from clothier Jee Holden, is bringing a fresh selection of new and vintage apparel and accessories to the city’s residents and visitors. Holden, a local surfer and already an established streetwear fashion maker in his own right, said the latest concept was a natural progression of his creative ambitions. As a high school student, he gained attention running a pop-up operation, AGORA, in Newport. What began as a hobby turned into a lucrative endeavor. He started reselling items on Instagram from his personal collection. Jee Spot offers a diverse collection of clothing and features contemporary casual wear, sneakers and accessories. Right now, it’s mostly a one-man shop, but Holden is eyeing continued growth. “My mom comes in and helps for an hour or two a day once a week,” he said. “But I plan to hire staff.” Holden is excited to grow beyond the online and pop-up game and join the city’s small-business community, targeting both locals and tourists throughout the year.