CNE awarded 3 Lamplighter Awards for marketing, public relations, social media

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System recently announced its marketing department was awarded three Lamplighter Awards for Excellence in several categories at the 2025 New England Society for Healthcare Communication Organization’s annual conference.
The conference was held in Springfield, Mass., on May 29. The Lamplighter Awards were created to highlight excellence in health care communications throughout New England.
“It’s an honor to once again be recognized by the New England Society of Healthcare Communications for the impactful work our team continues to deliver in marketing, public relations, and communications,” said Julie Aponte, interim director of Strategic Growth and Communications at Care New England Health System. “Being selected for these awards by peers across the healthcare industry affirms the strategic thought and creativity we bring to every initiative.”
Care New England’s Lamplighter Awards include;
- Raina Smith in the Campaign Division Public Relations category for the Butler Short Stay Unit campaign
- Julie Aponte in the service line marketing category for Kent Hospital at Home
- Meagan Willett and Ryan Pickering in the short format social media video series, reels, category for Kent and Women & Infants Hospitals’ Breast Health reels.
“At Care New England, we’re passionate about telling the stories of the exceptional care, programs, and services our hospitals provide every day,” Aponte said. “This recognition is a meaningful reminder that our efforts are not only reaching the community, but resonating.”
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at castellani@pbn.com