No patient information accessed after CNE computer system failure

PROVIDENCE – Care New England computer systems crashed on Tuesday in a systemwide failure that is now “under control,” according to Dr. James E. Fanale, CEO and president of the nonprofit hospital owner.

“To date, CNE’s ongoing investigation has not found any evidence indicating that this incident has resulted in any unauthorized access to patient information,” said Fanale in a statement sent to Providence Business News Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear from the statement whether the entire system is still down or if parts are operational.

Care New England’s website went down during the system crash, and continued to be down on Wednesday. CNE operates Butler Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital and Kent Hospital.

“CNE continues to work with IT forensic experts on resolving the IT incident,” said Fanale. “While we have the situation under control, we hope to provide an update on resolution soon. Until then, patient care continues using our back-up [handwritten] systems.”

- Advertisement -

Raina Smith, CNE senior marketing manager, confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that some health care services, such as chemo infusions and radiology, might be negatively affected and that patients were advised. She could not be immediately reached for comment on whether appointments or scheduled procedures were canceled. Fanale said that if patients have questions regarding upcoming appointments, to call their provider. “We will keep our partners updated as the investigation continues and as we work to restore access to affected systems,” said Fanale. (UPDATES throughout, including with details on potentially affected services.)