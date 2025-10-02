Coastal home with 1,700 square feet of living space in Narragansett sells for $2.45M

NARRAGANSETT – A 1,700-square-foot coastal retreat recently sold for $2.45 million, making it the highest two-bedroom home to sell in the town since 2022, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 10 Calef Ave. home, constructed in 1948 on a 0.23-acre lot, has two bedrooms, one full bathroom and one half-bathroom, according to Mott & Chace, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The sale of the home, located in the Point Judith neighborhood, also marked the second-highest sale of a two-bedroom single-family home in all of Rhode Island for 2025 so far, according to Mott & Chace.

The 1½-story home is just steps away from the beach, with sweeping views of the ocean and the Newport Bridge, the real estate firm said.

Inside, the home features an open-concept layout, with large windows, skylights and sliding glass doors leading to the backyard.

The home also features a custom glass staircase and a fireplace that anchors the main living area.

The home was recently upgraded with hurricane-rated doors, a whole-house Generac generator, exterior security cameras and a brand-new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, the real estate firm said.

The property comes with a 500-square-foot Trex deck, a paver patio, a large outdoor shower, a small greenhouse and a shed, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.9 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.23 acres of land alone was valued at $1.54 million.

Mott & Chace sales associate Janet Kermes represented the seller in this transaction. The Sweeney Advisory Group, of Mott & Chace, represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Claudine Prokopis, and it was purchased by William Kitsilis.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.