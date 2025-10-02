Coastal home with 1,700 square feet of living space in Narragansett sells for $2.45M

NARRAGANSETT – A 1,700-square-foot coastal retreat recently sold for $2.45 million, making it the highest two-bedroom home to sell in the town since 2022, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.
The 10 Calef Ave. home, constructed in 1948 on a 0.23-acre lot, has two bedrooms, one full bathroom and one half-bathroom, according to Mott & Chace, which represented both sides of the transaction.
Move Freely, Live Fully: Experts Share Insights on Spine & Joint Health
Special community lecture coming October 15 in Newport County Stiffness. Soreness. Limited movement. For many…Learn More
The sale of the home, located in the Point Judith neighborhood, also marked the second-highest sale of a two-bedroom single-family home in all of Rhode Island for 2025 so far, according to Mott & Chace.
The 1½-story home is just steps away from the beach, with sweeping views of the ocean and the Newport Bridge, the real estate firm said.
Inside, the home features an open-concept layout, with large windows, skylights and sliding glass doors leading to the backyard.
The home also features a custom glass staircase and a fireplace that anchors the main living area.
The home was recently upgraded with hurricane-rated doors, a whole-house Generac generator, exterior security cameras and a brand-new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, the real estate firm said.
The property comes with a 500-square-foot Trex deck, a paver patio, a large outdoor shower, a small greenhouse and a shed, the firm said.
The home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.9 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.23 acres of land alone was valued at $1.54 million.
Mott & Chace sales associate Janet Kermes represented the seller in this transaction. The Sweeney Advisory Group, of Mott & Chace, represented the buyer.
According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Claudine Prokopis, and it was purchased by William Kitsilis.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.