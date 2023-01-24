Coastal regulators to vote on controversial Potter Pond oyster farm Tuesday

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – More than five years have passed since acclaimed restaurant owner and oyster farmer Perry Raso sought to expand his oyster farm in a small section of Potter Pond.

Raso, who owns the Matunuck Oyster Bar and Matunuck Oyster Farm, is still waiting for an answer. But perhaps not for much longer, with state coastal regulators scheduled to vote on his application Tuesday night, according to a meeting agenda posted online.

And Raso isn’t the only one keeping a close eye on the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council’s pending decision. Scores of area property owners, mostly seasonal residents, have mounted a campaign against the prominent business owner’s plan, writing letters to state agencies, creating a Facebook group to organize their efforts and even staging a “float-in” protest with kayaks and canoes filling the pond.

Their biggest complaint: carving out another three acres of pond for oyster and scallop beds – Raso already has another 7-acre section of oyster farms in a different section of the pond – will make it harder for them to fish, water ski and go boating in what they consider to be a popular recreational area.

Raso contends otherwise, citing the economic benefits of another oyster farm for his successful business, as well as a foray into scallop farming, according to his application. And he thinks opponents’ claims that the pond is a bustling hub for water sports are exaggerated; Raso submitted daily photos of the pond during a monthlong stretch in 2019, showing it was almost always empty.

The back and forth between the two sides has dragged on, and escalated, over a long-delayed approval process.

The CRMC is one of several state and local groups that have to review and approve the application, considering its impact on residents, boaters, wildlife and the environment. Opinions have been mixed.

The South Kingstown Waterfront Advisory Commission and the town’s Conservation Commission both objected to the project mostly because of boating safety issues, according to filings with the CRMC. But South Kingstown Harbor Master Michael Stach, didn’t share their concerns. The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council ultimately did not issue a recommendation one way or another after a split vote on the application, despite a finding from its Shellfish Advisory Panel that the project would not hurt marine fisheries.

Even the CRMC itself is divided. A staff report submitted by David Beutel, the CRMC’s former aquaculture coordinator, recommended approval, pointing out that Raso’s existing 7-acre farm and the new proposal combined would take up roughly 3% of the pond’s area, leaving 97% for remaining recreational activities.

Beutel also wrote many of the written objections to the agency were based on misinformation circulated through a “Save Potter Pond” website and corresponding Facebook page. Additionally, more than half of the 147 written comments received were not from Rhode Island residents, according to Beutel’s report.

But a panel of coastal regulators created specifically to review the case disagreed, issuing a recommendation to deny the application. In its 2021 vote, the panel cited the “significant impact” the project will have on such water uses, and the safety problems it poses by forcing these activities to a more concentrated area, as reason for their recommendation to deny the project.

That vote was taken in March 2021, and reiterated in a separate panel meeting in November of that year. Since then, Raso’s plans have been in limbo as he waits for the full council to make a final decision.

The CRMC did not respond to questions about why it has taken so long to schedule a vote, though the group has been forced to cancel a string of meetings over the last year due to lack of quorum, PBN previously reported.

Raso also did not immediately return inquiries for comment.

The CRMC meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Once the full council votes on the application, Raso has 30 days to appeal its decision.

This story will be updated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.