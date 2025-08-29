Collaborate and grow

In both business and the nonprofit sector, the future belongs to those willing to collaborate. Partnerships spark innovation, amplify impact and open doors to opportunities no single organization could access alone. Rhode Island has an intimate ecosystem with limited resources but a wealth of talent and vision. Too often we work in isolation, duplicating the efforts of our peers and missing opportunities to tap into the creativity and excellence around us, for fear of appearing weak or “less than.” It’s easy to default to a mindset of competition while advancing our endeavors. But what if we shifted from competition to collaboration? Instead of outsourcing, grow your network of collaborators, skilled partners within, or beyond your field who excel in areas that complement your work. Consider the strengths you can share. Inviting others in can feel vulnerable, but together, we are stronger. DESIGN WEEK RI [Sept. 12-19] is a living example of partnership in action. This program leverages DESIGNxRI’s assets to uplift emerging designers by providing visibility and connections, it drives consumers to local vendors, and links industry leaders with community members to build a pipeline for innovation. DESIGN WEEK RI unites nonprofits, businesses, educators and creatives, each contributing unique strengths to make the event a success. Partnerships are more than a strategy; they’re a mindset shift toward abundance. When we share strengths, we multiply results. Let’s make collaboration the default, not the exception, and create the Rhode Island we all thrive in.