College Visions names Meetran executive director

PROVIDENCE – College Visions, a nonprofit that helps low-income individuals in Rhode Island be prepared for college, announced Monday that it has named Tina Meetran as the organization’s executive director.

Meetran, a Providence native and alum of the College Visions program, has served as acting co-director of the organization along with Moira Hinderer since Nick Figueroa stepped down as director in January. Figueroa became the chief of family and community engagement for the Providence Public School District.

Meetran previously served as board chair for Providence-based youth organization PrYSM, College Visions said. She also created Rhode Island’s first comprehensive guide to advising undocumented students.

In a statement, Meetran said it feels surreal becoming the organization’s new director because it’s “more than a job to her.”

“It is proving to this society that a low-income, woman of color can thrive in leadership,” Meetran said. “It is reassuring young people who face multiple adversities that they will continue to surpass them all and get to where they want to be. And it is validating the immigrant parents who have made many sacrifices to build opportunities for their children.”

Simon Moore, the organization’s founding director, said in a statement that Meetran’s appointment to the executive director’s roll represents College Vision’s goal of “building power and leadership in low-income communities of color in Rhode Island.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.