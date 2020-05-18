Collette joins fight against COVID-19 in Pawtucket, Central Falls

PAWTUCKET – Collette Travel Service Inc. has joined the COVID-19 response in Central Falls and Pawtucket by helping to lead the incident command team at CFP BEAT COVID-19, the cities’ joint effort to fight the virus.

Collette plans to provide information management and other logistical support for the enterprise.

Volunteer Collette employees are also answering phones for the task force, answering questions from residents on what to do and where to go for testing and other resources, and keeping calls confidential.

“We know that this is such an important task to benefit the community as a whole,” said Mike Vendetti, Collette’s director of property safety and security.

The travel agency joins the joint initiative as it commits itself to reaching out to every household in Pawtucket and Central Falls to spread the word on what steps people need to take if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19.

“We estimate that nearly 50,000 people in Pawtucket and Central Falls do not have a primary health care doctor. Collette’s invaluable assistance will help us reach out to every single household in our two cities,” said Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien.

With 1,165 cases as of May 17, Pawtucket is second only to Providence in the number of reported cases of COVID-19. Central Falls is fourth in the state, with 668 cases as of May 17.