Colonial-style house sells for $2.8M, Jamestown’s highest so far of 2020

JAMESTOWN – A post-and-beam colonial house on 2.23 acres on the east passage of Narragansett Bay sold recently for $2.8 million, according to Lila Delman Real Estate, which represented the buyer.

The sale marks the highest price for a Jamestown property this year.

The property was designed and built in 1980 by the late Arthur Marshall, an expert in post-and-beam construction who had a business that specialized in colonial restoration work. He is credited with the restoration of the Marble House’s Chinese Tea House in Newport in 1982.

The house at 376 East Shore Road covers 2,160 square feet and has three bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms and four fireplaces. The property has a 180-foot dock on Narragansett Bay and a detached garage with a studio above.

The house was listed by J.E. Group Properties.

