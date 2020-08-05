Community raises $938K for Hasbro Children’s Hospital after canceled Heroes Ball

PROVIDENCE – Community supporters rallied around Hasbro Children’s Hospital and raised $938,415 for the hospital in lieu of its Heroes Ball, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ball was originally scheduled for March 7 and it was later officially canceled in April. The fundraiser’s focus, the hospital said, was to be the pediatric hematology/oncology program, which offers care for pediatric and young adult patients with cancer or blood disorders.

In a statement, Lifespan Corp. CEO and President Dr. Timothy J. Babineau said the donor community “was there when we needed them the most” and their support “is a testament to an unbreakable commitment to our region’s children.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

- Advertisement -