Companies still seeking right mix between remote, office work

Remote-work proponents were disheartened to hear that Amazon.com Inc. will be requiring employees to return to the office five days a week in January. The company cited a desire to strengthen its post-pandemic culture, collaborate better and promote employee learning among the reasons for the return-to-work mandate. Other large national employers have made similar moves. But as this week’s cover story reports, remote work is in no danger of disappearing locally – though many companies are still tinkering with hybrid models. Some large employers, including CVS Health Corp., say they’re firmly committed to a hybrid model. Health insurer Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island says some departments have performed well remotely but others are still being reviewed. The dynamic is the same at many smaller companies. Some, such as Middletown’s Corrigan Financial Inc., realized soon after the pandemic that fully remote work was not right for them. Employees there returned to the office as soon as they were able but can still work from home as needed. Others say remote work has boosted productivity and there’s no going back, in part because employees now expect at least a hybrid model. The ongoing shift has hurt the office real estate market. Office vacancy rates have risen in Providence and the state since the pandemic began in 2020, though not as much as some people feared. Because hybrid operations still need some office space, the best properties are still in demand. That’s a hopeful sign amid the workforce reshuffling for business districts across the state.