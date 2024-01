We have a great line-up of panelists. Get your tickets today!

COVENTRY – Residents along Johnson’s Pond have been told they need to remove their docks and moorings after the owners of the waterway informed the town its lease will not be renewed. In a letter to Town Manager Daniel Parrillo, pond owner Soscia Holdings LLC said it would not be renewing its lease with the

In a letter to Town Manager Daniel Parrillo, pond owner Soscia Holdings LLC said it would not be renewing its lease with the town that expires on March 31.

“Coventry has the duty and responsibility to return the premises [as defined in the lease] to Soscia in condition free from any all moorings, docks, boat lifts, boats, personal watercraft and other apparatus or structures related to the rights leased to Coventry,” Doug Soscia wrote on behalf of Socia Holdings.”

In a statement on Facebook, Councilman Jonathan Pascua said the town’s legal team was reviewing the request.

"We are committed to solving this issue and have authorized our legal team to engage with certain experts and that has been ongoing,” Pascua wrote. “Giving too much information, too early is dangerous for the town and presents an avoidable risk to the very people we are working hard to protect.”

Soscia Holdings ordered the town to remove docks and boats from the pond last year. The town was accused of defaulting on its lease agreement by allowing residents to build illegal structure on the pond

Soscia Holdings acquired the rights to Johnson Pond in 2020 from

Quidnick Reservoir Co.. The town and company have clashed numerous times in court over water levels and maintenance of the pond’s dam.

700 residents live around Johnson’s Pond, formally known as Flat River Reservoir according to WPRI-TV CBS 12.