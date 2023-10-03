Condé Nast readers rank T.F. Green 3rd-best airport in nation

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was recognized as the third-best airport in the nation in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards announced Tuesday.

This is the fourth year in a row the airport has been among the top five in the U.S. The rankings were the result of submitted responses from more than 800,000 Condé Nast readers who rated their travel experiences.

In its ranking, Condé Nast Traveler wrote, “Rhode Island’s T. F. Green International Airport gets kudos from fliers as a “great little airport” that’s easy to reach and to navigate: More than two-thirds of New England’s population lives within a 75-minute drive of the Providence airfield.

“Long favored by budget carriers as a less-expensive alternative to Boston Logan, the airport has been growing steadily in recent years and is well-positioned to benefit from a resurgence in domestic air travel,” Condé Nast said. “Next year, in fact, PVD will become a hub for the new Breeze Airways, with 44 weekly departures expected by 2027.

Last year, T.F. Green was ranked the fourth-best airport in the nation by Condé Nast, after being ranked fourth in 2022 and fifth in both 2021 and 2020.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, Ga., was ranked the best in the nation for the second straight year. Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., which serves Hartford and Springfield, Mass., was ranked sixth overall and second-best airport in New England.