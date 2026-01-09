Conn. IT provider acquires MERIT 2.0

PROVIDENCE – Information technology provider MERIT 2.0, which is headquartered in Virginia and has a location in Providence, was recently purchased by Charles IT, based in Middletown, Conn. The businesses finalized the sale in November and did not disclose financial terms. MERIT 2.0, founded in 1982, provides IT services to businesses spanning from Boston to the mid-Atlantic region, specializing in businesses that require compliance with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and health privacy laws. "MERIT has always focused on building strong relationships and helping clients navigate complex technology and compliance needs," MERIT CEO Pete Peterson said in a statement. "Joining forces with Charles IT gives our clients access to broader resources and deeper specialization – without losing the people and partnerships they've come to trust." Charles IT founder and CEO Foster Charles said that the merger "strengthens what our clients value most – responsive support, real relationships and deep expertise in compliance-heavy environments. "We're expanding our ability to serve organizations facing increasingly complex cybersecurity and regulatory challenges while maintaining the personal, relationship-driven experience our clients expect," Charles continued. "This is an important step in our growth strategy as we continue to invest in capabilities that help our clients reduce risk and achieve their business goals." Charles IT, founded in 2006, provides IT services such as compliance management and cybersecurity support in industries, including manufacturing, financial services, military and health care. MERIT 2.0 marks Charles IT's second acquisition as it seeks to expand its presence along the East Coast. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.