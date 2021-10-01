Connecting tech fields for a stronger R.I. economy

PBN 2021 Innovative Companies Awards

Innovative Collaboration: 401 Tech Bridge

When it comes to discussing the reasons for recent revenue growth at economic development nonprofit 401 Tech Bridge, in Portsmouth, Executive Director Christian Cowan and Manager Mary Johnson don’t miss a beat with their answer.

“We are lucky enough to have great supporters – our donors,” Cowan said. “Our growth, as a connector for companies developing leading-edge advanced materials, technologies and products, is attributed to our sponsors.”

Partnerships with Northeast Region Tech Bridge, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network, the Composites Alliance of Rhode Island, University of Rhode Island, van Beuren Charitable Foundation, Rhode Island Foundation and the National Institute of Standards and Technology sustain the organization, even during challenging times.

Resiliency and solid support were evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said, with delays in the renovation of a manufacturing facility to create the nonprofit’s Advanced Materials & Technology Center in Portsmouth. The center will be a hub for the organization’s partners in academia, government and industry to build prototypes, test products and advance commercialization, funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, state and private foundations.

While 401 Tech Bridge had planned to offer programming to help companies cross gaps in research and development in concert with the new center, in light of the delays the organization sped up the programming timeline instead, Johnson said.

“We partnered with the [U.S.] Navy to develop innovation prize challenges. We have also created a lot of programming for companies to understand the economic landscape and where the opportunities are,” she said.

Looking ahead, Cowan said construction work for the Advanced Materials & Technology Center is now set to go out to bid, and the center should be ready by Jan. 1, 2022. The 401 Tech Bridge plans to be an important piece of a larger blue technology economic engine.

“We measure our success with top-line revenue growth with the companies to which we provide services and the jobs we create,” he said. “Those are the clients we serve.”