Construction continues at liquefaction facility at Fields Point

PROVIDENCE – In an update, National Grid reports that the construction of a natural gas liquefaction plant has continued at Fields Point throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent activities include completion of drilled micro-piles to support the foundation, installation of utility corridors and the raising of the site.

Over the next several months, concrete work will continue for foundations and equipment. Cranes will arrive to set new equipment into place and the mechanical connections will begin.

National Grid, the state’s largest utility company, received federal approval to build the plant in 2018. The $180 million project will enable the transport of natural gas as vapor by pipeline to Fields Point, where it will be liquefied and stored.

The company plans to have the liquefaction plant operational in 2021.

For updates, visit nationalgridus.com/Fields-Point/Construction-Information .

