Contemporary home in Tiverton sells for $1.34M

TIVERTON – A 2,100-square-foot home that was rebuilt in 2020 on the water recently sold for $1.34 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyers.

The 1888 Main Road home contains a total of four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The coastal property comes with 180-degree views of the Sakonnet River, the real estate firm said. The home boasts two expansive wraparound decks, and residents enjoy sunsets from the front porch, the firm said.

Located just off Grinnell’s Beach, the two-story home was originally constructed in 1888 before it was reconstructed about five years ago, according to Residential Properties.

Inside, the home features natural oak hardwood floors throughout, and terrazzo and quartz baths, according to the firm.

The home’s kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a farmer’s sink and a quartz countertop.

The home was most recently valued by Tiverton property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.06 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The value of the land, a total of 0.21 acres, is worth $429,900, according to the database.

Residential Properties sales associate Beth DeSista represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction. The seller was represented by Debra Torres, of Keller Williams Coastal.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Elizabeth Sowin, of Tiverton, and it was purchased by Christopher Gabriel and Stefanie Williams, of Milford, Conn.

