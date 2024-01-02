CoreLogic: R.I. home price index up 9.7% in October

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND home price index increased 9.7% year over year in October, higher than the national growth rate of 4.7%, according to CoreLogic Inc.  / ASSOCIATED FILE PHOTO/ ROGELIO V. SOLIS
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 9.7% year over year in October, higher than the national growth rate of 4.7%, according to CoreLogic Inc.  Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate was the second highest in New England and fourth in the nation as the Northeast continued to post the strongest appreciation. Connecticut ranked…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display