Correctional officer at Wyatt among five charged with running contraband smuggling scheme

CRANSTON – A correctional officer at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility was among five individuals alleged to have participated in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the facility, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Richard B. Myrus announced on Monday.

The correctional officer, Kaii Almeida-Falcones, was alleged to have worked with two inmates, a former detainee who was released due to the COVID-19 pandemic and another individual to smuggle Suboxone into the facility. Almeida-Falcones has been placed on paid leave and told by facility managers not to return until advised to do so.

All five individuals alleged to have participated in the scheme, including Emmanuel Nolasco, Matthew Pizarro, Roosevelt Dale and Yahaira Cristina Contreras, face charges of drug trafficking and providing contraband in prison.

(CORRECTS spelling to Pizarro in last paragraph.)

