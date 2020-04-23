Council members ask Providence mayor to reopen public parks

PROVIDENCE – When is a park a respite for mental health and when is it a potential problem in attracting crowds in a pandemic? Maybe both are true.

Three City Council members in Providence have introduced a resolution that calls on Mayor Jorge O. Elorza to reopen the city’s parks, trails and green spaces, which he ordered closed last week. Police have since been enforcing the order, directing runners and walkers to leave the parks.

State parks, under an order by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, are open for people who can walk to them. Their parking areas are closed.

Council members Jo-Ann Ryan, John J. Igliozzi and James E. Taylor last week said Elorza should have an order that mirrors the governor’s directive “to lessen confusion and the spread of misinformation.”

Elorza has no plans at this time to reopen the parks, according to a spokeswoman.

Several other city mayors, including Cranston’s Allan Fung, have similarly closed parks during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the interest of encouraging people to keep a distance from each other and not congregate in crowds.

The council members say they don’t argue with the need to close playgrounds, where the virus can stick to metal play structures. But they argue Providence residents need a mental health break that a park stroll affords.

“I hope that for consistency sake, the mayor will change his order to mirror that of the governor’s so we can all take it outside and relieve the stress that so many of us are feeling,” said Taylor.

